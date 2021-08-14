Nonprofit founded by Usher seeks to empower, uplift Las Vegas kids

Las Vegas Strip headliner Usher is helping some local students prepare for their futures.

SCHOFIELD MIDDLE SCHOOL.LAS VEGAS STRIPHEADLINER...USHER... HELPINGSOME LOCAL STUDENTS PREPARE FORTHEIR FUTURES!THE POPULAR ARTIST...BRINGING THE "POWERED BY SERVICEYOUTH TRAINING PROGRAM".... TOCHEYENNE HIGH SCHOOL TODAY.THE PROGRAM CONDUCTED...BY COLLEGE STUDENTS... IS"USHER’S NEW LOOK’ FOUNDATION’SSIGNATURE EVENT".IT LOOKS TO EMPOWER ANDUPLIFT KIDS.THE PRESIDENT OF THEFOUNDATION SAYS...THE LEADERSHIP PROGRAM...WANTS TO SET STUDENT’S UP....FOR SUCCESS."they’re learning aboutleadership styles...how toidentify leadership withinthemselves.

They’re learningabout their spark.erEvything that we do, helpsyoung people think about theirpassions and their talents andgifts."THE PRESIDENT ADDS THATUSHER DECIDED TO BRING HISPROGRAM..... TO LAS VEGAS...AFTER LANDING HIS RESIDENCY....