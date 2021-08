Time Is Up Movie (2021) - Bella Thorne, Benjamin Mascolo

Time Is Up Movie (2021) Trailer - US Release Date: September 24, 2021 Starring: Bella Thorne, Benjamin Mascolo, Nikolay Moss, Roberto Davide Directed By: Elisa Amoruso Synopsis: An accident forces Vivien and Roy to come to a stop and try to reclaim their lives one minute at a time to start living in the present.