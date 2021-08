Man wanted for murder arrested in Florida, deputies say

AN UPSTATE SCHOOL DISTRICT GOESVIRTUAL.A RISE IN COVID-19 CASES TOBLAME.CAROL: WEEGIN B WITH BREAKINGNEWS TONIGHT, A MAN WANTED INTHE SHOOTING DEATH OF ANOTHERMAN IN RUTHERFORD COUNTYHAS BEEN ARRESTED IN FLORIDA.DEPUTIES SAY ANDREW FRANKLINHODGE WAS TAKEN TOIN CUSTODYTODAY.MICHAEL: HODGE IS ACCUSED OFSHOOTING AND KILLING THOMASLIEBEL.DEPUTIES FOUND LIEBEL’S BODY ATA HOME ON CANDY TURF LANINEFORREST CITY, CKBA ON JULY