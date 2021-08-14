Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, August 15, 2021

Tropical Depression Fred 11 PM Advisory 8/13/21

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
Duration: 01:18s 0 shares 1 views
Tropical Depression Fred 11 PM Advisory 8/13/21
Tropical Depression Fred 11 PM Advisory 8/13/21
Fred's forecast track continues to shift west. No change in strength.

NOLAN.AND I’M JANE MONREAL!

LET’GESRIGHT TO CHIEF METEOROLOGISTDEREK BEASLEY WITH A LOOK ATFRED!Higher rain chances and coolertemperatures are expected thisweekend with Fred moving closeto the area.

Expect mostlycloudy skies and a good chancefor showers and a fewthunderstorms across the area onSaturday with increasing rainchances through the daySaturday.

Highs will only reachthe low to mid 80s with a breezyeasterly wind at 10-20 mph withsome occasional higher gusts.Winds will increase Saturdaynight into Sunday morning thwishowers and storms continuingacross the area we will bemonitoring a threat for severeweather with the possibility ofisatoled tornadoes in Fred’srain bands.

Fred will li

Related news coverage

Advertisement

More coverage

CBS4 Forecast & Tropical Depression Fred 8AM Advisory

CBS4 Forecast & Tropical Depression Fred 8AM Advisory

CBS4 Miami
Tracking Tropical Depression Fred 8-12-21 11PM

Tracking Tropical Depression Fred 8-12-21 11PM

CBS4 Miami
11 PM Tropical Depression Fred Advisory 8/12/21

11 PM Tropical Depression Fred Advisory 8/12/21

FOX 4 Now Florida