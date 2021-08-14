La Habra Police Officer Shot Outside Station Released From Hospital Friday

Officer Mark Milward of the La Habra Police Department was released from the hospital Friday, after he was shot last week just steps from the front door of the police station.
The shooting suspect was killed in the incident.
