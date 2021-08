Joe Keery praises co-star Jodie Comer as next ‘Meryl Streep’

Actor Joe Keery has predicted a bright future for co-star Jodie Comer after working with her on new comedy sci-fi blockbuster Free Guy.

The 29-year-old Stranger Things star said: “The world is not ready for everything that [Comer] can do, she’s incredible.

She’s going to be like Meryl Streep, she’s going to be a living legend soon.” Report by Buseld.

