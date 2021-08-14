Covid-19 update: India reports 38,667 new cases and 478 deaths in the last 24 hours | Oneindia News

According to the latest update by Union Health Ministry, India reported 38,667 new Covid-19 cases and 478 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

India's recovery rate now stands at 97.45%.

