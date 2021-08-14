Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: A 15-year-old black cat named Sabbath

Sabbath is the Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend.
He's 15 years old and diabetic.
The shelter is looking for someone to care and provide a furever home for his remaining years.
Sabbath is the Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend.
He's 15 years old and diabetic.
The shelter is looking for someone to care and provide a furever home for his remaining years.
The Cleveland Animal Protective League is hoping to find a home for an older resident, but one with plenty of love left to give.
The Cleveland Animal Protective League is looking for a forever home for one of its older residents—a 10-year-old cat named..