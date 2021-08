Home Secretary meets residents after Plymouth shooting

The Home Secretary has met with residents in Keyham, Plymouth, as they come to terms with the mass shooting that took place at Biddick Drive on Thursday evening.

Priti Patel was joined by the chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police Shaun Sawyer and local Labour MP Luke Pollard.

Report by Buseld.

