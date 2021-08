Priti Patel: Plymouth shooting ‘tragic beyond words’

Priti Patel has described the mass shooting in Keyham, Plymouth as “tragic beyond words”, as she visited the area to lay flowers and meet members of the community.

During her visit, Kev Sproston from the local neighbourhood watch team, told the Home Secretary that the incident was "our September 11th".

Report by Buseld.

