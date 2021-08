Taliban in Afghan General Atta Noor's house in Mazar city

VIDEO showing Taliban fighters in the house of Mazar-i-Sharif's long-time strongman General Atta Mohammad Noor Atta Noor as Taliban captured Mazar city on Saturday Aug 14, 2021.

Staffs at the US embassy in Kabul have begun to destroy documents and equipment, according to reports, as the Taliban advances on the Afghan capital.

US Embassy will be evacuated in 72 HOURS and staff are already being rushed to Kabul airport