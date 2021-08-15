Sci-fi movie plot becomes part of odd anti-vax conspiracy
A New York Times story about a company’s struggle to get its employees vaccinated noted one reluctant worker “was concerned because she thought a vaccine had caused the characters in the film ‘I Am Legend’ to turn into zombies.” CNN’s Oliver Darcy reports the anti-vaccine movement is using the film as a vehicle to drive coronavirus disinformation to a broader crowd.