Sci-fi movie plot becomes part of odd anti-vax conspiracy

A New York Times story about a company’s struggle to get its employees vaccinated noted one reluctant worker “was concerned because she thought a vaccine had caused the characters in the film ‘I Am Legend’ to turn into zombies.” CNN’s Oliver Darcy reports the anti-vaccine movement is using the film as a vehicle to drive coronavirus disinformation to a broader crowd.
I Am Legend' movie plot now part of bizarre anti-vax conspiracy theory
A group of anti-vaxxers has been using the 2007 Will Smith action flick “I Am Legend” as their latest excuse for them to not..
