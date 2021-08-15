Quake kills hundreds in Haiti

At least 304 people died and hundreds were injured after a major earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, authorities said, reducing churches, hotels, schools and homes to rubble in the latest tragedy to hit the impoverished Caribbean nation.

The 7.2-magnitude quake, which was followed by a series of aftershocks, struck 5 miles from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes (neep),, according to the US Geological Survey.

That made the earthquake potentially bigger and shallower than the magnitude 7 earthquake 11 years ago that killed tens of thousands in the poorest nation in the Americas However, this one, which occurred around 8:30 a.m.

Local time - hit farther away from the capital - Port-au-Prince.

It was strongly felt THERE but did not appear to have caused major damage, according to Reuters witnesses, meaning there will likely be fewer fatalities than the devastating 2010 disaster.

Still, In Port-au-Prince, residents traumatized by the 2010 quake rushed, screaming, into the streets and stayed there as the aftershocks rumbled on.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a month-long state of emergency.

It's the latest tragedy to strike the impoverished Caribbean nation, and comes just over a month after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, who had been ruling by decree, which deepened the country's political turmoil.

Meanwhile, swaths of Haiti are facing growing hunger and healthcare services are overwhelmed by COVID-19.

Access by road to the southern region, where the quake struck, has been restricted by gang control of key areas, raising questions over how aid will be delivered.