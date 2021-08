Gameday traffic near Allegiant Stadium

ABEL, THANK YOU.IF YOU ARE GOING TO THEGAME OR THE TAILGATE OR JUSTDRIVING NEAR IT - PACK YOURPATIENCE.13 ACTION NEWS ANCHOR ZORAASBERRY - JOINING US NOW LIVEFR OOMUTSIDE ALLEGIANT WITH ALOOK AT THIS GAME DAY TRAFFIC.ZORA, HOW ARE THINGS WHEREYOU ARE?ARE?TRAVELING TO OR AROUNDALLEGIANT STADIUM WILL BE ACHALLENGE TODAY - BUT THERE ARESEVERAL OPTIONS AVAILABLE.THE RAIDERS AND RTCDEBUTING THEIR NEW SERVICE..."GAMEDAY EXPRESS."IT WILL OFFER DIRECTROUTES FROM FIVEHOTEL-CASINOS AROUND THE VALLEY.THOSE ARE ON YOUR SCREENNOW.IT COSTS2-DOLLARS PER RIDE -4-DOLLARS ROUND TRIP."ZERO FATALITIES" ISCOMMITTING10-THOUSAND DOLLARS IN FREE LYFTCREDITS TO HELP PASSENGERS GETAROUND SAFELY.FROM NOON TO MIDNIGHTTOMORROW YOU CAN ENTER THE PROMOCODE:"RIDE SMART FANS" IN THE LYFTAPP TO GET10-DOLLARS OFF YOUR RIDE.IT’S IS ONLY AVAILABLE FORTHE FIRST ONE-THOUSANDCUSTOMERS.AND TREASURE ISLAND ISLAUNCHING ASUPER FAN UTSHTLE.YOU CAN PARK IN THEIRGARAGE FOR FREE AND IT WILLCARRY FANS FROM THE PROPERTY TOALLEGIANT STADIUM FOR ALL HOMEGAMES.

THE"DELUXE MOTORCOACH" HAS WI-FI*AND* RESTROOMS.MOBILE PHONE SHUTTLEPASSES ARE49- DOLLARS OR