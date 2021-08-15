Texas Law Vs. Artist's Request: COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements Possible At North Texas Concert Venues

A new Texas law prevents businesses from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination.
But that's not stopping musical artists from requiring vaccination proof or negative tests to attend their concerts.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission says businesses cannot require customers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations in..
Live Nation will allow artists doing shows with the company to require guests in the U.S. to show proof of vaccination or a..