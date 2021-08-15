CBS News: Taliban Could Gain Control Of Afghanistan's Capital In Days

Afghanistan is said to be on the brink of collapse.
CBS News has learned that the Taliban could gain control of the nation's capital in just days; Roxanna Saberi reports for CBS2.
With the Taliban advancing in Afghanistan, the Kabul airport is the only way out for Afghan citizens desperate to leave – and the..
The armed group takes control of the 10th provincial capital of Ghazni as all local government officials attempt to flee to Kabul.