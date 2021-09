Pisgah Hwy crash

WE HAVE NEW INFORMATION TONIGHTON THAT DEADLY CRASH THATHAPPENED THIS AFTERNOON ONPISGAH HIGHWAY NOW ACCORDING TOTHE BREVARD FIRE DEPARTMENT ATREE FELL OONT TWO CARS.NOW THIS INCLUDED A JEEP, WHICHWAS CARRYING FOUR PEOPLE THATJEEP WERE TOLD ROLLED OVER ANDHIT ANOTHER TREE THE FOURPASSENGERS INSIDWEE RE TRAPPEDAND HAD TO BE RESCUED THREE OFTHOSE PASSENGERS WERE INJURED.THEY'R’ NOW IN CRITICALCONDITION ONE OF TSEHOPASSENGERS HAS DIED OFFICIALSSAY THEY HAVE NOT IDENTIFIED THEVICTIM YET AND PASS.IN THE OTHER VEHICLE, WELL, THEYWERE NOT INJURED.