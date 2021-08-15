Independence Day: ITBP जवानों ने 14000 फीट की ऊंचाई पर मनाया जश्न, द

India is celebrating 75th anniversary of independence today.

From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the countrymen are immersed in the colors of the festival of Jashn-e-Azadi.

The main function on this occasion was organized at the historic Red Fort of Delhi.

Where Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolor.

At the same time, the soldiers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrated independence by hoisting the tricolor on the banks of Pangong Tso lake located at an altitude of 14 thousand feet in Ladakh.

भारत आज आजादी की 75वीं वर्षगांठ (75th Independence Day) मना रहा है। कश्मीर से लेकर कन्याकुमारी तक देशवासी जश्न-ए-आजादी के पर्व (independence today) के रंग में डूबे हुए हैं.

इस अवसर पर मुख्‍य समारोह का आयोजन दिल्‍ली के ऐतिहासिक लाल किले पर किया गया.

जहां प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) ने तिरंगा फहराया.

वहीं, इंडो-तिब्बत बॉर्डर पुलिस यानी ITBP के जवानों ने लद्दाख में 14 हजार फुट की ऊंचाई पर स्थित पैंगोंग त्सो झील के किनारे तिरंगा फहराकर आजादी का जश्न मनाया #IndependenceDay2021 #IndependenceDayCelebration #ITBP