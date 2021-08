Bishop writes special prayer for Keyham after mass shooting

The Bishop of Exeter has written a special prayer for the people of Keyham, Plymouth, following the mass shooting that killed five people on Thursday evening.

The Rt Rev’d Robert Atwell remarked on the candle lit vigil held by residents earlier this week, saying: “they didn’t want the darkness to conquer, and really that’s the ongoing message.” Report by Buseld.

