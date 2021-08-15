Priest urges Plymouth mourners to talk about grief

The Dean of a Catholic cathedral church in Plymouth has urged mourners to talk about their grief as they come to terms with the mass shooting that killed five people on Thursday evening.

Father Mark O’Keefe of the Cathedral Church of St Mary and St Boniface said: “As long as people keep talking and communicating and finding that place, that sacred place or that community space, that would be a really good path to healing.” Report by Buseld.

