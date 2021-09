BMX star hails ‘successful’ addition of new Olympic sports

Team GB's Charlotte Worthington has praised the ‘successful’ addition of new sports such as BMX and skateboarding to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The BMX freestyle gold medallist said: “These sports, they’re so accessible and it just really inspires younger people to get involved and look towards the Olympics.” Report by Buseld.

