'This is not Saigon': Blinken says Afghanistan is different than Vietnam
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken denies that the withdrawal from Kabul is similar to the one in Saigon at the close of the Vietnam War because the US has completed its mission in bringing the perpetrators of the September 11 terrorist attacks to justice in Afghanistan.