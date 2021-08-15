'This is not Saigon': Blinken says Afghanistan is different than Vietnam

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken denies that the withdrawal from Kabul is similar to the one in Saigon at the close of the Vietnam War because the US has completed its mission in bringing the perpetrators of the September 11 terrorist attacks to justice in Afghanistan.
Biden’s South-East Asia Doctrine: Repairing Damage And Neglect From Obama And Trump Years – Analysis
Eurasia Review
When Joe Biden took over the United States presidency last January, South-East Asia appeared to be low on his list of priorities...