Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul

Afghanistan’s embattled president has left the country, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban.
The exodus signals the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s embattled president has left the country, joining his fellow citizens and foreigners in a stampede fleeing the advancing Taliban.
The exodus signals the end of a 20-year Western experiment aimed at remaking Afghanistan.
Taliban terrorists entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul today as the United States evacuated diplomats from its embassy by..
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani held urgent talks with local leaders and international partners on Saturday as Taliban rebels..