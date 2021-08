6-year-old trading paperclip for a house

A six-year-old Milwaukee boy is a man with a mission to help out his family in one of the most imaginative ways possible.

OUHIT S FAMILY IN ONE OF THEMOST IMAGINATIVE WAYS POSSIB.

LESTARTING WITH JUST A PAPER CLIP,JACKSON PROMO IS TRYINGTO TRADE HIS WAY ALL THE W UAYPTO A NEW HE.OMAS JAMES GROH REPORTS, HE'SALREADY OFF TO A GOOD START."MOM CAN YOU HELP ME GET THISOUT?

IDON'T WANT TO BREAK IT."THIS CORNER IS FULL OF VERYVALUABLE ITEMS FOR 6-YEAR-OLDJACKSON PRO.OM"WE TRADED A LICENSE PLATE FORTHE IP."ODEVERYTHING HAS ONE PURPOSE."I'M TRADING ALL OF THIS STUFFFOA RHOUSE."THIS 6-YEAR-OLD FROM MILWAUKEEIS STARTING WITH A PAPER CLIPANDTRYING TO TRADALE L THE WAY UPTO GET HIS FAMILY A NEW HOME"IF I DO THAT, MOM'S GOING TOBUY ME ANEW IPAD."THAT'S A PRETTGOODY DEAL.HIS MOM TOLD HIM ABOUT A STORYOF SOMEONE DOING ITSUCCESSFULLY IN 2005, AND SOJACKSON DECIDED IT WOULDE A BGOOD WAY TO GET HIS FAMILY A NEWHO.

ME"YEAH, I DO."IN JUST THREE DAYS, HE ALREADYHAS TRAD UEDP TO THESE TWOLAWNMOWERS."YEAH, IT FEELS KIND OF COMFY."HIS MOM HEATHER IS PRETTY PRD.OU"IT SHOWS ME HOW CARING OF A BOYHET SHOWS ME HOW CARING OF A BOYIS, AND I KNOW THAT HE'S GOINGTO GROW UP TO BE A GREAT MAN ANDTHAT'S THE MOSTANY PARENT COULD HOPE R." FOPLUS THE COMMUNITY HAS CHIEDPPIN TO DONATE OTHERITS.EMTHINGS THAT MAKE MOM A LITTLEWORRIED."YOU CAN STAB IT THROUGHPEOPLE."ANYTHING NOT TRADED, WILL BEDOTED.NABUT FOR HOW FAST OA F STARTJACKSON HAS HAD, HE THINKS ITWILL TAKE A LITTLE WHILE LONGERTO TRADE UP FOR THEHOUSE.: "30 YEARS?"BUT IF YOU WANT TO HELP HIMREACH HIS GOAL A LITTLE FAST, ERSEARCH JAX'S TRADINGEXTRAVAGANZA ON FACEBO.

OK"HEY GUYS DO YOU WANT TO TRADEWITH?"METHAT WAS JAMES GROREH PORTING.JACKSON ALREADY HAS 716 TRADINGPARTNERS ON HISFACEBOOK PAGE, TRYING TO HELPHIM WORK HIS WAY UP TO AHOUSE.