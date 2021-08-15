This is why Rachel Maddow might leave MSNBC

The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Cartwright says Rachel Maddow is thinking about leaving MSNBC and is “deadly serious” about it.
Talks with NBCUniversal have “become very heated,” he says, though she may ultimately renew her contract.
Rachel Maddow is going nowhere. Forget what you read over at the Daily Beast yesterday about how talks between Maddow and MSNBC are..
Instead of going to a rival network, Maddow would more go to the streaming and podcasting arena – allowing her more flexibility..
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow scored a rare win over Fox News' Sean Hannity, getting the most viewers at 9 pm on Monday night.