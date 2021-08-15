CODA Movie Clip Duet rehearsal

CODA Movie Clip Duet rehearsal - Plot synopsis: Seventeen-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the sole hearing member of a deaf family—a CODA, child of deaf adults.

Her life revolves around acting as interpreter for her parents (Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur) and working on the family's struggling fishing boat every day before school with her father and older brother (Daniel Durant).

But when Ruby joins her high school’s choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo).

Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Eugenio Derbez) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams. Director Siân Heder Writers Siân Heder Actors Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, Daniel Durant, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo Genre Drama, Comedy