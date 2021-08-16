C.I. Ape Movie (2021)

C.I.

Ape Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: In the world of espionage, some missions require an agent with a unique set of skills, possessing not just bravery but an ability to melt even the most villainous heart.

This is a job for C.I.

Ape!

The 1st ever chimpanzee joining the C.I.A.

When a criminal plot is discovered, the C.I.A.

Turns to him, their most unique operative to foil the plot from the inside.

C I Ape – On Digital and DVD on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 Sophia Alongi, Skip Schwink and Madelyn Kientz