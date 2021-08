ALIEN VAMPIRE BUSTERS Movie

ALIEN VAMPIRE BUSTERS Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Set in a sleepy town ALIEN VAMPIRE BUSTERS is a story of alien vampires, corrupt politicians, and strange locals colliding at the dawn of the apocalypse.

Starring Eric Roberts, Andy Dick, Mike Ferguson, Shawn C.

Phillips, Felissa Rose, Jeremy London, Lara Jean Sullivan, and Dave Sheridan.