Tracking Tropical Depression Grace

Tropical Depression Grace is located about 150 miles to the southeast of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.

With wind of 35 mph it continues to move west at 15 mph.

Grace will continue on a west to WNW motion bringing rain to Puerto Rico overnight and Hispaniola Monday.

The forecast track takes Grace over Cuba and keeps it well away from Southwest Florida.

Once moving into the Gulf Grace is expected to strengthen back into a tropical storm once again.