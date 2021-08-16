Tracking Invest 96-L

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one other area of concern which is a small, but well defined area of low pressure located about 150 miles northeast of Bermuda.

This has a HIGH chance of development.

In fact, environmental conditions are favorable for a tropical depression to develop tonight as it moves to the SSW at 5 mph.

Upper level wind will take its toll starting Tuesday so further strengthening is not likely.

Forecast models take this in a loop and back out to sea later in the week so there will be no threat from this to the United States.