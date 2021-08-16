Tracking Invest 96-L

Skip to main content
Monday, August 16, 2021

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring one other area of concern which is a small, but well defined area of low pressure located about 150 miles northeast of Bermuda.

This has a HIGH chance of development.

In fact, environmental conditions are favorable for a tropical depression to develop tonight as it moves to the SSW at 5 mph.

Upper level wind will take its toll starting Tuesday so further strengthening is not likely.

Forecast models take this in a loop and back out to sea later in the week so there will be no threat from this to the United States.

Lows will be in the mid 70sMonday morning with highsexpected to rise to around 90degrees.Tropical Storm Fred continues topack maximum sustained wind of45 mph with tropical storm fceorwind extending 90 miles to theeast.

It is now 205 miles WSW ofTampa and continues to move tothe NNW at 10 mph away fromSWFL.

Fred is expected t