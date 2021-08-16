STILLWATER Movie - Matt Damon

STILLWATER Movie - 'Matt Damon' Featurette - Now Playing Only in Theaters - Plot Synopsis: A dramatic thriller directed by Academy Award® winner Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon, Stillwater follows an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit.

Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.

A daughter's last hope.

A father's only chance.

Matt Damon stars in #STILLWATER, a film by Academy Award winner Tom McCarthy.

Now Playing Only in Theaters.