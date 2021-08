Parleys Canyon Fire evacuees get chance to gather belongings; Evacuation order remains in effect

RIGHTN OW.FIREFIGHTINGE FFORTS CONTINUETONIGHT AFTER THE PARLEY'SCANYON FIRE NOW 01 PERCENTCONTAINED BURNED THROUGH 600ACRES OF LAND YESTERDAY ALONGINTERSTATE 80.THAT ACREAGE NUMBER JUST UPDATEIN THIS AFTERNOON MEANTIMETHE VIDEO YOU'RE SEEING HERE ISFROM EALRIER TODAY ISHELICOPTERS GRABBED WATER FROMLITTLE DEL RESERVOIR TO TRY ANDDALLAS THOES FLAMES THANKS SOMUCH FOR JOINING US TONIGHT I'MBRIAN CHENEY AND I MADE THISBIG STRYO OF THE WEEKEND ISTHE PARLEY'S CANYON FIRE WELLIN ADDITION TO FIREFIGHTNGI TOFRIEFIGHTING EFFORTS STILLGOING ON, THOUSANDS UTAHNS ARESTILL OUT OF THEIR HOMESTONIGHT 13 SYDNEY GLENN SIDNEYGLEN JOINING US LIEFROM APRKCITY AND CITY WE UNDERSTANDPEOPLE WERE ABLE TO GET TO GETHOME TODAY BUT JUSTOR F ALITTLE BIT YEAH RIGHT AND AMYTODAY PEOPLE HAD THAT CHANCE TOGO THEIR HOMES FOR ABOUT 20MINUTES AND GRABBED THOSEPRIZED POSSESSIONS THAT THEYLE BFTEHIND YESTERDAY AS PEOPLEDRIVER THEY HAD, HTEY HEAD TOTHE HOMES THEY WILL BE STANDINGTOMORROW