U.S. Officials Stunned At Speed At Which Afghanistan Fell To Taliban

The Pentagon said it will take over air traffic control at Kabul Airport to help thousands of American citizens and Afghans eligible for special immigrant visas.
CBS News’ Elise Preston has more on the fast-moving developments.
Taliban insurgents entered Kabul on Sunday and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan, bringing the Islamist militants close to..
Former US President Donald Trump call for Joe Biden to resign after the Taliban rapidly takeover Afghanistan, officials admitted..