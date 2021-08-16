1,200 Now Dead After Powerful Earthquake In Haiti

The number of people killed in a powerful earthquake in Haiti has climbed sharply, with more than 1,200 now dead.
CBS News’ Vladimir Duthiers reports.
The deadly earthquake in Haiti has now claimed over 700 lives as Haitians continue to search for survivors.
The 7.2 magnitude quake struck the Caribbean island nation Saturday morning, leaving hundreds of people dead.