Last Night in Rozzie Movie

Last Night in Rozzie Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A New York lawyer (Neil Brown Jr.) returns to his Boston hometown to reunite his dying friend (Jeremy Sisto) with his estranged 10-year-old son.

His journey forces him to confront a childhood trauma the two men have been hiding for years.

Release Date: 09/17/2021 Directed by: Sean Gannet Cast: Neil Brown Jr., Nicky Whelan, Jeremy Sisto, Kevin Chapman, James DeFilippi, Greyson Cage, Ryan Canale, Maureen Keiller, Paris Scott Allen, Jimmy Dunn, Mariela Hill, Ryan McDonough