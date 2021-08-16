VORTEX THE DAWN OF SOVEREIGNTY Movie

VORTEX THE DAWN OF SOVEREIGNTY Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: It's 2047.

Every human being is identified and traced by large surveillance and censorship networks.

A few freethinkers have created an encrypted network of alternative research and informatio, making it harder for law enforcement to track down.

Among them, a teenage girl, Serena, is secretly developing glasses to reveal vortices: doorways to other dimensions.

Directors Michel Rousseau Starring Cerise Rousseau, Térence Rousseau, Emilie Rousseau