Haiti Earthquake: Death count jumps to over 1200 | Oneindia News

Death toll in in Haiti's powerful earthquake has jumped to more than 1200 on Sunday, as rescue workers dug through buildings in search of survivor.

United States and other countries have pledged to help the country that is still reeling from the assassination of their President just a month ago.

