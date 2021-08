Titletown High Season 1

Titletown High Season 1 Trailer HD - In a Georgia town where football rules and winning is paramount, a champion high school team tackles rivalries, romance and real life as they work toward the ultimate goal: a state title.

Full of high stakes sports action and relatable teenage drama, Titletown High delivers a complex portrait of the most unique football culture in America.

Titletown High is only on Netflix, August 27, 2021.