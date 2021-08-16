Kareena celebrates Saifs birthday with Taimur and Jeh in Maldives

Kareena Kapoor along with Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh are currently in Maldives to celebrate Saif's 51st birthday.
#kareenakapoor #saifalikhan #saifalikhanbirthday
Kareena Kapoor along with Saif Ali Khan and their kids Taimur and Jeh are currently in Maldives to celebrate Saif's 51st birthday.
#kareenakapoor #saifalikhan #saifalikhanbirthday
Saif Ali Khan will celebrate his 51st birthday in the Maldives with wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan jet off to Maldives with Taimur, Jeh for his birthday, Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor and Karan..