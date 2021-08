Utttarakhand singing sensation Pawandeep Rajan wins 'Indian Idol 12'

Pawandeep Rajan from Champawat, Uttarakhand, lifted the 'Indian Idol Season 12' trophy and took home a cheque of Rs 25 lakh and a Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire after being declared winner at the 'The Greatest Finale Ever' of the Sony Entertainment Television reality show late on Sunday night.

#pawandeeprajan #indianidol12