I Love To Show My Plus-Size Body | SHAKE MY BEAUTY

JASMINE Jones, from Texas, has battled with her self esteem and confidence since she was a young girl - but she's now taken to TikTok to show the world that she loves her plus size body and self love is her superpower.

Jasmine has incredible strength and has learned to love herself, but this wasn't always the case for her.

Jasmine told Truly: "I grew up hating my body, I didn't wear shorts until I was probably 18.

I'd go to the pool and have shorts and a shirt on, I didn't like my body for a very long time." What made things even more difficult for Jasmine, were the negative comments she would receive that really affected her confidence.

"Every oversized animal you can think of I have been called.

I've been told some nasty things, that I shouldn't love my body... It was rough." It made Jasmine feel like she needed to hide her body and despite the weather being very hot outside, she would hide away under a sweater.

However, Jasmine made the decision to not hide away any longer and began to learn how to love herself.

Now she proclaims that self love is her superpower and has taken to TikTok to show the world.

She said: "I make these TikTok videos for both myself and others, just to let them know they can be plus size and still love yourself and your body." Today, Jasmine's journey is taking another huge step forward as she is taking part in her first poolside photoshoot.

She's ready but how will she feel in front of the camera?

Www.instagram.com/jazzynichole19/ www.tiktok.com/@jasminejones654?lang=en