Minute's silence held for Plymouth shooting victims

A one-minute silence has been held to remember the five victims of Thursday's mass shooting in Plymouth.
Report by Czubalam.
Plymouth has fallen silent to remember those killed in a mass shooting - a bell was rung five times - once for each life lost.
Hundreds paid their respects to the five victims, including a toddler