Thousands of families turning to homeschooling

Classrooms across Northeast Ohio may be filling up this week, but there’s a large population of students who will be continuing their education elsewhere: home.

MASK BECAUSE IT IS PUBLTRANSPORTATION.THIS MORNING CLAESSS WILL BEKICKING OFF IN JACKSON LOCALSCHOOLSND A MAPLE CITY SCHOOLSAND WELCOMING STUDENT AND STAFFTO G TO THE CLASSROOM AND THEREWILL BE AIS LARGE PORTION OFSTUDENTSHO WILL BE CONTINUINGTHEIR EDUCATION ELSEWHERE.