Ben Wallace: We can't get everyone out of Kabul in time

Ben Wallace admits it may not be possible to evacuate all British nationals from Afghanistan given the speed at which Kabul was retaken by the Taliban.

Speaking on Monday, the British defence secretary said stranded UK passport holders who cannot make it to the Afghan capital may need to be processed by a third country instead.

Report by Czubalam.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn