Morning Buzz: August 16, 2021

EMERGENCY "EMPTY THE SHELTERS"EVENT.THE BISSELLPET FOUNDATIO NIS SPONSORINGFROMAUGUST 16TH TO AUGUST 22NDFOLLOWING A MASSIVE DECREASEIN ADOPTION THIS SUMMER.ADOPTION FEES ARE UP TO $25DOLLARS FOR DOGS WEIGHING 40POUNDS OR MORE; CATS SIX MONTHSAND OLDER; AND DOGS AGED 7 ANDOLDER.YOU CAN LOOK AT THE PETSAVAILABLE FOR ADOPTION IN YOUREAAR AT H S WEST M I DOT ORG.THE PERFORMANCE BY SHAKEYGRAVESAT MEIJER GARDENS HAS BEENCANCELED FOR TONIGHT BECAUSEOF COVID CONCERNS.

ALL OF HISAUGUST TOUR DATES HAVEBEEN CALLED OFF...THIS ISN'T AFIRST... FRIDAY'S MAT KEARNEYPERFORMANCE AT MEIJER GARDENSWAS RESCHEDULED FOR SEPTEMBER---DUE TO THE SAME CONCERN.

FORREFUND INFO... JUST HEAD TOMEIJER GARDENS WEBSITE.THEIR ANNUAL 'YOUTH HOCKEY CAMP'TODAY.

FOR THE FIRST TIMEEVER... IT'LL BE HELD IN HOLLANDAT 'GRIFF'S ICEHOUSEW EST'.

IT'SHAPPENING FOR KIDS AGES 6 TO16... TODAY THROUGH FRIDAY...10-A-M UNTIL 2... GRIFFINSASSISTANT COACH MATT MACDONALDAND RIGHT-WING DOMINIK SHINEWILLBE THERE HELPING KIDS GETCOMFORTABLE ON THE ICE... ANDLEARN THE BASICS OF THE GAME.AND IT'S A BIG DAY FORFIREKEEPERSCASINO... IT'S HOSTING A GRANDOPENING CELEBRATION FOR ITS NEWHOTEL TOWER WITHFAMED DAREDEVIL..

NIK WALLENDA..WALKING A HIGH WIRE FROMFIREKEEPERS' EXISTING TOWER TOTHE NEW TOWER.IT'S A SPAN OF MORE THAN 400FEET... AT NEARLY 200 FEET ABOVEGROUND.

RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONYSTARTS AT 5 P-M... WITH THETIGHTROPE WALK AT 5:45 P-M.

THEEVENT IS FREE AND OPEN TO THEPUBLIC.

IT WILL ALSO STREAM LIVEON FIREKEEPERS'FACEBOOK PAGE AND YOUTUBECHANNEL.AUDI...WORKING ON A CONCEPT FORA NEW SELF-DRIVING CAR ATHTCHANGES SIZE TO ALLOW FOR MOREROOM TOSTRETCH WHEN THE DRIVER WANTS TORELAX.

WHEN THE ALL-ELECTRIC CONCEPT CAR CALLED THESKYSPHERE IS IN DRIIVNG MODE,IT'SA SPORTS CAR, LOWER TO THEGROUND, WITH A TEN INCH SHORTERBASE LENGTH.

BUT WHEN THECAR'S COMPUTER TAKES OVERDRIVING, THE CAR EXPANDS IN SIZETOLET THE DRIVER STRETCH OUT, EVENTAKE A NAP .IN THAT PROCESS,THE STEERING WHEEL, THE BRAKEAND GAS PEDALS ALL FOLD AWAY.BUT, IT SHOULD BE POINTED OUTTHATTHE SHAPE- SHIFTING CAR IS JUSTA CONCEPT AND C'TANACTUALYL DRIVE ITSELF YET.

AUDIENGINEERS ALSO CONFESSTHEY ARE NOT SURE WHETHER A CARTHAT CAN CHANGE ITSLENGTH COULD ACTUALLY BE MADE TOPASS CRASH TESTS.