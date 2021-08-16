Rise in COVID-19 cases push the National Archives to close their doors

Today marks exactly one week since the bush library and museum was advised to close their doors.
As the country takes steps back in the fight against COVID-19 it’s beginning to impact jobs once again.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster held a news conference Monday morning to address the latest COVID-19 issues affecting the state.