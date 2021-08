Inside the Largest Bitcoin Mine in The U.S.

Bitcoin hit 1 trillion market cap this year.

This has inspired some bitcoin operations to expand.

The ban on mining in China has caused a mass exodus, and some mining operations are moving their facilities to the United States.

We go to Rockland, Texas to a look inside the largest bitcoin mine in North America.

Operated by Whinstone U.S., is this large mine one of the first of many?