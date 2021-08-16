Loving chimp tackles little girl in sweet embrace

Moksha (@mokshabybee) is a TikToker and animal enthusiast whose wildlife content has earned her over 6 million followers.She recently shared a video of an adorable interaction between a chimp and a little girl, which quickly went viral.The clip has over 16 million views, and begins with the friendly chimp passing out hugs to visitors.When the chimp gets to his next guest, a little girl, it can hardly contain its excitement.The little girl squeals in delight as the chimp playfully tackles her to the ground with more hugs.

By now, the entire group is in hysterics over the chimp’s infatuation.

The child’s face is beet red from giggling so hard.Her joy is palpable while rolling around in the chimp’s embrace as it continues to give her hugs and kisses.

“Hehe, okay,” she says as the chimp turns to the camera .Viewers took to TikTok to express their awe and amazement.

“I would literally take years off of my life to experience this,” said one user