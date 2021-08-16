Former KFC employee makes wild discovery after revisiting his old restaurant

A TikToker is going viral thanks to a bizarre discovery he allegedly made while visiting a KFC drive-thru.Ryan Evans (@tyrannocoreus), claims to have worked at a KFC in Greensborough, Australia, an entire 14 years ago.However, as his viral clip shows, some things remain exactly the same.his video claims that the drive-thru lane is still using an automated recording of his voice.In the video, Evans attempts to prove his claim by pulling up to the drive-thru….and repeating the speaker box’s introductory words — in what sounds like exactly the same voice.The clip now has thousands of comments from viewers saying Evans deserves credit