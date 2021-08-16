Homeowner baffled by sister's ‘crazy’ financial request

Homeowner baffled by sister's ‘crazy’ financial request: ‘Why would you leave your new home so that she could move in?’.A woman can't believe a family member is demanding to live in her new house.She consulted Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum for advice."So me and my boyfriend recently bought a house together," the Reddit poster explained."My sister currently has a one-year-old daughter and recently found out that she is pregnant again.

"I explained to her that as much as I would like to be able to help her, me and my boyfriend worked hard to buy a house, so we didn't want to go back to renting"."She immediately got really p**** with me," the Reddit poster said."She said that I'm 'selfish' for buying a house when I don't want kids, when there are so many families, such as hers, who could use my house."I haven't spoken to her since.

Today, my father called me.

I told him about how ridiculous my sister was being.However, he sided with her, although not nearly as crazily.

He said that I should 'think about it' since I'd be doing my sister a 'favor'".Reddit users thought the sister's demand was absurd."The next time your dad brings it up, tell him to give her his house," one user wrote